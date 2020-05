Steak ‘n Shake To Close More Than 50 Restaurants Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:18s - Published 31 minutes ago Steak ‘n Shake To Close More Than 50 Restaurants Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Steak n’ Shake is closing dozens of its locations due to financial woes. The chain’s parent company announced Monday 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Chris Sommer KRLD RT @KRLD: Steak 'n Shake to Permanently Close More Than 50 Restaurants https://t.co/t7XOWnO1CI 9 minutes ago 1080 KRLD Steak 'n Shake to Permanently Close More Than 50 Restaurants https://t.co/t7XOWnO1CI 9 minutes ago FOX29WFLX The pandemic claims more restaurants. https://t.co/gOKiYZczJ8 24 minutes ago Verdant Square Network PA Steak ‘n Shake To Close More Than 50 Restaurants Due To Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/PEOL3XjRB4 57 minutes ago Ben James RT @wdam: The pandemic claims more restaurants. https://t.co/jS2TJVP48A 58 minutes ago wdam The pandemic claims more restaurants. https://t.co/jS2TJVP48A 1 hour ago Michelle Hill RT @CBS4Indy: Steak 'n Shake set to close more than 50 locations amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/95Vrd1JvC7 https://t.co/pPUyehSMqN 2 hours ago CBS4 Indy Steak 'n Shake set to close more than 50 locations amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/95Vrd1JvC7 https://t.co/pPUyehSMqN 2 hours ago