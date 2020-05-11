Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said select regions should prepare for reopening once the state-wide pause ends.

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo, via press briefing The state has been broken into 10 regions, with each being analyzed by seven metrics related to the rate of infection and hospital capacity.

The Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and the Finger Lakes have met the readiness metrics to reopen.

Limited construction, curbside retail and manufacturing are set to restart this weekend.