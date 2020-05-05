McConnell Speaks Out In Support Of Coronavirus Liability Legislation

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is helping a broad legislative package related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package would provide protection for businesses against coronavirus related litigation.

McConnell said the legislation would make “a legal safe harbor” for those “following public health guidelines.” He mentioned businesses, nonprofits, governments, workers and schools included in that safety net.

According to Reuters, McConnell did not say when the legislation would be introduced.