Trump Supports Elon Musk's Bid To Reopen Tesla Plant In California

President Donald Trump wants California to allow Tesla to reopen its electric vehicle assembly plant.

According to Reuters, he supports CEO Elon Musk’s bid to defy county officials.

Musk said he would open the plant regardless of orders not to and said if anyone had to be arrested, it should be him.

The company sued Alameda County in California over its decision to close the plant.

Musk even threatened to move the plant to Texas or Nevada because of how he was “treated” during the COVID-19 pandemic.