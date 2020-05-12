Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Shalhoub And Wife Recover From COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tony Shalhoub And Wife Recover From COVID-19

Tony Shalhoub And Wife Recover From COVID-19

Tony Shalhoub revealed he and his wife Brooke Adams tested positive for COVID-19.

While Shalhoub said “it was a pretty rough few weeks,” but recognized that other people “have and had it a lot worse.” He compared his experience to playing Adrian Monk, a germaphobe detective with obsessive compulsive disorder in the show “Monk.” According to CNN, the “Monk” actor has now recovered and remains in lockdown in New York City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tony Shalhoub reveals he had the coronavirus after reprising his role from 'Monk' for charity sketch

Tony Shalhoub revealed that he and his wife are among the many New Yorkers who contracted the...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this