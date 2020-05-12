Tony Shalhoub And Wife Recover From COVID-19
Tony Shalhoub revealed he and his wife Brooke Adams tested positive for COVID-19.
While Shalhoub said “it was a pretty rough few weeks,” but recognized that other people “have and had it a lot worse.” He compared his experience to playing Adrian Monk, a germaphobe detective with obsessive compulsive disorder in the show “Monk.” According to CNN, the “Monk” actor has now recovered and remains in lockdown in New York City.