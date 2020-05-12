Tony Shalhoub And Wife Recover From COVID-19 Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 hours ago Tony Shalhoub And Wife Recover From COVID-19 Tony Shalhoub revealed he and his wife Brooke Adams tested positive for COVID-19. While Shalhoub said “it was a pretty rough few weeks,” but recognized that other people “have and had it a lot worse.” He compared his experience to playing Adrian Monk, a germaphobe detective with obsessive compulsive disorder in the show “Monk.” According to CNN, the “Monk” actor has now recovered and remains in lockdown in New York City. 0

Tony Shalhoub reveals he had the coronavirus after reprising his role from 'Monk' for charity sketch

Tony Shalhoub revealed that he and his wife are among the many New Yorkers who contracted the...

