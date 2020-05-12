Elective surgery resumes at Bassett

Noon- hospitals within the bassett healthcare network are resuming elective outpatient surgeries and procedures that are considered non- urgent.

While they are not performing any in- patient surgeries, they are starting to prioritize outpatient appointments.

Sot: steven heneghan, network chief clinical officer they're seeing children who are not getting their vaccinations.

They're seeing adults that might not be managing their illness well enough.

We're seeing heart disease advance faster than we like to, so the medical group would like to tell our community that we have designed ways of taking care of you that are safe.

The acute-crisis stage of the covid 19 pandemic appears to be over, however the hospital is stressing the importance of precautionary measures, and testing.

