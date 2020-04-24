Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?'

Global  

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer asked, "why not apply the standard that is ordinarily applied to every human being in the United States?" as President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to justify the president's bid to block Congress from getting access to his financial records.

The nine justices heard an oral argument by teleconference over attempts by House of Representatives committees to obtain the records in a pair of cases that test the authority of Congress to conduct oversight of the president.

Trump has sought to block enforcement of subpoenas by House of Representatives committees seeking his financial records from Mazars LLP, his long-time accounting firm, and two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

A third case to be argued immediately after the first argument involved Trump's bid to block enforcement of a New York City prosecutor's subpoena for Trump financial records.




