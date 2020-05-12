PM Modi's economic package will ensure India gets back on track: Confederation of Indian Industry

Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry Chandrajit Banerjee on May 12 reacted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic package announcement.

He said, "PM made an unprecedented announcement of economic package to deal with the extraordinary situation we are in today.

The economic package of Rs #20lakhcrores really promises to place India back into the path of economic recovery." Recently PM Modi announced an economic package.

The package will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'." The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh crore.

The package is 10% of India's GDP.