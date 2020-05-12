Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi's economic package will ensure India gets back on track: Confederation of Indian Industry

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
PM Modi's economic package will ensure India gets back on track: Confederation of Indian Industry

PM Modi's economic package will ensure India gets back on track: Confederation of Indian Industry

Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry Chandrajit Banerjee on May 12 reacted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic package announcement.

He said, "PM made an unprecedented announcement of economic package to deal with the extraordinary situation we are in today.

The economic package of Rs #20lakhcrores really promises to place India back into the path of economic recovery." Recently PM Modi announced an economic package.

The package will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'." The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh crore.

The package is 10% of India's GDP.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gulammo36015432

AN INDIAN RT @dhruv_rathee: PM Modi announces 20 Lakh Crore economic package for people. Estimated at 10% of GDP. Wonderful announcement! Will be ve… 29 seconds ago

AkhilSh08142970

Akhil Sharma RT @ANI: I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcemen… 2 minutes ago

fida_ali_6219

fida_ali_♡ RT @evili_sh_aafi: PM Modi : I will give 20 Lakh Crore economic package for people . Me : OK modi ji ,15 lakh kab dege wo v btaa dijiye 2 minutes ago

manashpandey_

मानस पाण्डेय RT @Priyanshi_001: PM Modi announces 20 Lakh Crore economic package for people. Estimated at 10% of GDP. Wonderful announcement! Will be v… 4 minutes ago

Chandra_Swami

Chandra_Swami India's left fiberals and media ecosystem. 1. Modi should announce a massive economic package to save jobs and busi… https://t.co/DOtu1udj6J 4 minutes ago

JatinCh79778540

Jatin Chauhan RT @WIONews: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) has announced a mega economic stimulus package. India will be pumping $300… 6 minutes ago

thejunaidarif

Junaid Arif RT @MichaelKugelman: Indian PM Modi has announced a COVID economic stimulus package of nearly $300 billion, equivalent to 10% of India's GD… 6 minutes ago

RMTrueToMyself

🇮🇳 Shanbhag RT @mvmeet: For the next few weeks, there won't be any violation in lockdown, assaults on police & doctors BECAUSE The violent attacker… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM [Video]

Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of 'The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India' (ASSOCHAM), Deepak Sood spoke on economic package..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
"United we Fight": ICCR's musical rendition to fight COVID-19 [Video]

"United we Fight": ICCR's musical rendition to fight COVID-19

Bringing together composers, musicians and singers from across India, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations has unveiled a musical creation "United we Fight". It carries with it the message of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:43Published