Doggo and Key Deer Give Each Other Kisses

Occurred on April 21, 2020 / No Name Key, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "My family and I live in No Name Key, Florida where we have a high population of a unique animal called Key Deer.

They are an endangered species and roam freely throughout the island; they even swim during sunset!

This deer and my dog (Era) always lick each other through our fence and on this day when we were taking Era on a walk they got to meet 'in person' and gave each other little kisses."