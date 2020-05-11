UK shops could start reopening on June 1 - business minister

Global  

Britain's business minister Alok Sharma said on Tuesday the nation's shops could begin a phased reopening at the beginning of June.

Guidance published on Monday (May 11) on how employers should begin re-opening the economy applied to businesses that are currently open and shops that might begin a phased re-opening from June 1.

Sharma told the daily media briefing the guidance would give businesses and their employees the confidence they needed to work safely.

Sarah Albion, chief executive of Britain's Health & Safety Executive, warned businesses could be prosecuted if they ignored safety rules imposed to protect employees from infection.




