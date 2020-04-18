In Other News: China's border dare; IIP declines; Vettel to leave Ferrari
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:48s - Published
In Other News: China's border dare; IIP declines; Vettel to leave Ferrari
Indian Air Force reportedly scrambled its jets to the LAC in Ladakh after Chinese choppers were seen flying close to the area, said news reports.
Meanwhile, in a setback to the BJP, state Law Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama's 2017 election victory has been invalidated by the Gujarat High Court.
Industrial production declined by 16.7% in March, mainly due to the lockdown.
Watch this video for all the stories from India and the world that you cannot afford to miss.