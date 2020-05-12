The 2021 Oscars Could Be Delayed by up to 4 Months The annual awards ceremony is usually held at the beginning of each year.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony could be now be held as late as May or June.

The global health crisis has had a serious impact on the 2020 film release schedule, with many films forced to delay their release dates as cinemas across the world have closed during lockdowns.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is giving movie studios a longer release window for their films to be eligible for Oscars nominations, which means the delayed movies will still make it into the 2021 awards.

