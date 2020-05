Pennsylvania Begins Requiring Mass Testing Of Nursing Home Staff, Residents Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 days ago On Tuesday, Dr. Rachel Levine also announced new regulations for the facilities. 0

TODAY PENNSYLVANIA BEGAN REQUIRING MAP TESTING OF ALL NURSING HOME STAFF AND RESIDENTS. HEALTH SECRETARY RACHEL LEVINE ANNOUNCED NEW REGULATIONS FOR THE FACILITIES. IF A PATIENT IS HOSPITALIZED BUT THEN HAS TO RETURN TO A NURSING HOME, BEFORE PATIENT CAN RETURN TO THAT FACILITIES FROM A HOSPITAL THEY MUST BE TESTED FOR COVID-19. THIS WILL PROVIDE VALUABLE INFORMATION TO THE FACILITY TO ASSURE THAT THEY TAKE THE PROPER PRECAUTIONS, TO STOP





