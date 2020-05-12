Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 33:21s - Published
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech

Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He announced a new economic stimulus, details of which would be revealed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days.

He said that the stimulus, combined with earlier government largesses and Reserve Bank of India's decisions, would amount to Rs 20 lakh crore.

Making India self-dependent was the dominant motif in the speech.

Watch the full address for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Being_SyedFaraz

Syed Faraz RT @TheDesiEdge: • PM Modi announces economic relief package worth ₹20 lakh cr That's for rich af people. • PM says 4th phase of COVID-19… 2 hours ago

BronuxMusic

bronuxofficial WWG1WGA RT @SunoRishi: •PM Modi announces economic relief package worth ₹20 lakh cr That's appreciable • PM says 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown w… 6 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the country would enter the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18. https://t.co/0NYncfmPk8 6 hours ago

Shantha47907679

Shantha Kumari As India enters the final phase of the 54-day nationwide pandemic-induced lockdown, PM Modi meets chief ministers t… https://t.co/VzINomx5wN 7 hours ago

NazirRaza648

Mohammad Nazir Raza Kainaat RT @junaid_shaikh44: • PM Modi announces economic relief package worth ₹20 lakh cr • PM says 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown will be 'new a… 8 hours ago

junaid_shaikh44

Junaid Ahmad **جنید احمد** • PM Modi announces economic relief package worth ₹20 lakh cr • PM says 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown will be 'ne… https://t.co/0G8kJAnZ9q 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM [Video]

Will see around 4% growth if PM Modi's package is pumped into economy: ASSOCHAM

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of 'The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India' (ASSOCHAM), Deepak Sood spoke on economic package..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Will become super economic power: Nitin Gadkari on PM Modi's package [Video]

Will become super economic power: Nitin Gadkari on PM Modi's package

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published