Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He announced a new economic stimulus, details of which would be revealed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days.

He said that the stimulus, combined with earlier government largesses and Reserve Bank of India's decisions, would amount to Rs 20 lakh crore.

Making India self-dependent was the dominant motif in the speech.

