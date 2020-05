One dead after plane crashes in Wesley Chapel Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:16s - Published 13 hours ago One person is dead after a small plane crashed in Pasco County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this michael ellis RT @AbkaFitzHenley: UPDATE: A 25 yo. Jamaican flight student, #MarkScott, died in a plane crash in Miramar today. Plane had mechanical is… 34 minutes ago Jennifer 1 person dead after small plane clips power lines, crashes https://t.co/K0lY4Ipu26 2 hours ago $ümmer:)) RT @OfficialJoelF: WATCH: Dash cam video captures small plane going down in Miramar during a training flight this morning. Student passed a… 2 hours ago Sharon Smith 1 person dead after small plane clips power lines, crashes https://t.co/dS1TCietPf 3 hours ago TETSU Ⅱ RT @ABC: One person dead after small plane clips power lines, crashes in South Florida neighborhood. https://t.co/bXXyyOCLdd 4 hours ago