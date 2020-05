Vegas valley woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

HER 100- TH BIRTHDAY IN STYLE!JULIA MARTIN LIVES IN ANASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITY ANDBECAUSE OF SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES SHE CAN'T HAVE A BIGPARTY!

BUT HER FRIENDS MADESURE THE CORONA-VIRUS DIDN'TRUIN HER BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!SHE GOT A SPECIAL SURPRISE.FROM THE LOBBY - FROM HERFRIENDS AND FAMILY WHO DECIDEDTO DRIVE BY IN A SPECIALTRIBUTE PARADE!"MY MOM IS GENERALLY A HUMBLEPERSON.SHE REALLY DOESN'T LOOK FORGLAMOUR OR ANYTHING BUT THIS ISTHE DAY YOU REALLY HAVE TO PUSHIT FORWARD.SHE REALLY LOVED IT TODAY SHEREALLY DID I THINK."HAPPY BIRTHDAY JULIA!