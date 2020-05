Gardening and planting: a fun stay-at-home activity Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:43s - Published 2 days ago Gardening and planting: a fun stay-at-home activity As an unprecedented number of people stay at home to stay safe, many are finding peace in planting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gardening and planting: a fun stay-at-home activity SHOP FOR FRESHVEGGIES.THERE'S NOTHINGLIKE GROWING YOUROWN FRESHPRODUCE...AND DURING "WORLDWAR TWO"AMERICANS WEREENCOURAGEDTO CREATE THEIROWN VICTORYGARDEN... AND GROWTHEIR OWN FRUITSAND VEGGIES...INTHEIR OWNBACKYARD.THOSE "VICTORYGARDENS" AREMAKING ACOMEBACK...BUT CREATING ONE OFTHOSE GARDENS ISDOING MORE FORFAMILIES THAN JUSTPROVIDING THEM WITHA FOOD SOURCE..AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER ALAERREBHI EXPLAINS..IT'S HELPING SOMEMANAGE THEPRESSURE THATCOMES WITH APANDEMIC...CUTLINE: GARDENINGTIPS FOR BEGINNERSOUCTUE: 7 EWN.PKG:LOTS OF PEOPLESTAYING AT HOME ARERESORTING TOGARDENING ANDPLANTING TO HELPDEAL WITH THEPRESSURE OF COVID-19."WE'RE SEEING A BIGINFLUX OF PEOPLE.OUR SALES ARE UPOVER 100 PERCENT."CO-OWNER OFLAVOCATGREENHOUSE &NURSERY, CHRISLAVOCAT,SAYS A LOTOF THOSE PEOPLEARE NEWCUSTOMERS...LOOKING FOR SOMETHINGFUN AND SAFE TO DO.VEGETABLE ANDHOUSE PLANTS AREQUITE POPULAR."EVERYTHING HASDIFFERENTREQUIREMENTS,DIFFERENT LIGHTREQUIREMENTSANDDIFFERENT WATERINGREQUIREMENTS. INGENERAL, IF YOU HAVEA NICE SUNNYWINDOW, IT'S USUALLYA GOOD SPOT FORMOST OF OURHOUSEPLANTS THATWE CARRYSTANDUP: "IF YOU'RENEW TO GARDENINGAND PLANTING,EXPERTS SAY THEFIRST THING YOUSHOULD DO IS MAKESURE YOU HAVEHEALTHY SOIL FORYOU PLANTS.""WE SELL GARDENSOIL, WHICH IS REALLYGOOD, ORGANIC, ANDTHEN JUST GETTINGGOOD HEALTHYPLANTS.NEXT, WEATHER.LAVOCAT SAYS ASLONG AS NIGHT-TIMETEMPERATURES STAYABOVE 40, WE SHOULDBE IN GOOD SHAPE.HE ALSO SAYSHE'SHAD CUSTOMERSLOOKING TO STARTVICTORY GARDENS.THE VICTORYGARDENMOVEMENTSTAREDDURING WORLD WARTWO, AND AMERICANSWOULD GROW FOODUSING ANY SPACETHEY COULD."MONTHS AGOPEOPLEWERE IN HERE BUYINGSEEDS, GETTING THATSTARTED. NOW I THINKYOU'RE GOING TO SEETHAT INFLUX OFPEOPLE THAT ARELOOKING FOR THEESTABLISHED PLANTS.BECAUSE IT'S A LITTLELATE TO SEED SOMEITEMS."LAVOCAT SAYSYOUSHOULD STARTPLANTING AS SOON ASYOU CAN.ALA ERRE





Tweets about this Grassroots Gardens RT @alaerrebhi_tv: As an unprecedented number of people stay at home to stay safe, many are finding peace in planting. @WKBW https://t.co/… 2 days ago Ala Errebhi As an unprecedented number of people stay at home to stay safe, many are finding peace in planting. @WKBW https://t.co/5FPC7TiKr9 2 days ago Toinette Parisio RT @CLOntario: As we continue to stay home due to the pandemic many people are turning to gardening in a new way. CBC provides easy steps t… 6 days ago Community Living Ont As we continue to stay home due to the pandemic many people are turning to gardening in a new way. CBC provides eas… https://t.co/RpJ5yOAxIR 1 week ago Homestead RT @CarolynTGray: Next up, waiting for GovUK to tell me, while I'm safe to stay at home, to try planting something new ( with the kids) - e… 1 week ago Carolyn Gray Next up, waiting for GovUK to tell me, while I'm safe to stay at home, to try planting something new ( with the kid… https://t.co/kt2Z90sEOR 1 week ago

