Non-traditional businesses plan for reopening

An antique store that's only open a couple of weekends a month plans for how they will reopen.

As many businesses have had to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic... others were planning on being closed anyways.

But now with the change of seasons... they're having to open back up in a world that was much different than before.

if you're looking for hard to find things - like glassware, records - even framed pictures of legends like fran tarkenton and buddy holly...weekend junk warriors more than likely has it.

And they're reopening for the season - right as more stores are doing the same.

the store is considered to be an occasional store.

Meaning - it's only open for two weekends per month - and this weekend - they're reopening for the season.

Owner bonnie schmidt says the pandemic has made it difficult to decide when to open.

"one of the reasons why i decided to go open up this week...i might have 3 people in here at most at a time. I think we can keep social distance and people feel safe to be in here."

I think we can keep social distance and people feel safe to be in here."

Occassional store-live sot-2 if schmidt did not open the store this weekend - the opening date would likely be pushed to june.

However - the financial side of that made her reconsider.

As of now - they only plan to open for one weekend a month but schmidt is evaluating plans to go to a normal operating schedule.

