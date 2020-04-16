'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday.

The first two 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' ('THPS') games will be remastered into one modern package by Vicarious Visions.

Simon Ebejer, Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer, Vicarious Visions COO New features include online multiplayer modes along with local multiplayer, a more detailed course builder and extra challenges.

Though the visuals will be updated, users can expect all of the original levels, characters and tricks.

"The vast majority" of the 'THPS' soundtracks will also be included.

Tony Hawk let the world know how stoked he was on Twitter.

Tony Hawk, via Twitter The remastered 'THPS' is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 4.