'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published
'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday.

The first two 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' ('THPS') games will be remastered into one modern package by Vicarious Visions.

Simon Ebejer, Vicarious Visions COO Simon Ebejer, Vicarious Visions COO New features include online multiplayer modes along with local multiplayer, a more detailed course builder and extra challenges.

Though the visuals will be updated, users can expect all of the original levels, characters and tricks.

"The vast majority" of the 'THPS' soundtracks will also be included.

Tony Hawk let the world know how stoked he was on Twitter.

Tony Hawk, via Twitter The remastered 'THPS' is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 4.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PCYou'll be able to shred as Tony Hawk and friends again very soon. Today, Activision announced a new...
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered

Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games

Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games

Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick says things are still running as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic. The firm has a slew of..

