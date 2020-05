1000+ sign up to testify before State Senate on unemployment issues

Over 1,100 Maryland citizens have signed up to testify before the State Senate Finance & Budget and Taxation Committees, to talk about issues with filing for unemployment.

STATEISSUES IS STILL GOING ON.

ITBEGAN AT 1 THIS AFTERNOON ANDIS EXPECTED TO GO LATE INTHIS EVENING.

WMA━2 NEWSMALLORY SOFASTAII HAS BESTAYING ON TOP WHATON..

AND TELLS US ABOUT THEPROBLEMS STILL PLAGUING THESYSTEM.úPEOPLE SHARED HOW THEYFACING EVICTION..

ARESTRUGGLING TO SUPPORT THEIRFAMILIES..

AND HAVE STOPPEDBUYING CRITICAL MEDICATIONSBECAUSE THAND HAVENANY ANSWERS FROM TDEPARTMENT OF LABOR ON WHENTHBENEFITS.

2 MINUTES TO SHARETHE DAYS AND HOURS SPENTTRYING TO REACH THE MARYLANDUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE OFFICEBliss Martin 10:28 I literallysat on hold for 8 hours, noone answered and I finallygave up:06 Bonnie Fitzpatrick31:01 this will be my 9th weekwithout getting paid:02 EdwardHenderson 37:21 I have beentrying to get through tounemployment for weeks now:05A SMALL SAMPLE OF THE HUNDREDSTESTIFYING IN FRONT OF THSENATE FINANCE AND BUDGET ANDTAXATION COMMITTEES.

THESENATORS WERE THERE TO LISTETO CONCERNS, IDENTIFYPATTERNS, THEN PASS THEM ALONGSEN GUZZONE 36:43 Isure this complaint will makeits way to the Governor anits Administration PEOPLE SFED UP WITH WAITING ON THPHONE OR FOR SOMEONE TO EMAILTHEM BACK..

THEYTURNING TO FACEBOOK GROUPS FORANSWERS Claire Timberlake21:12 which is wonderful on theone hand on the other handitHamorsky 30:06 people aresharing what theythey finally get through, onlyway info is gettingdisseminated and itideal for UI, they should bethe ones communicating theinformation:10 ASIDE FROM THEFRUSTRATIONSEXPRESSED SOLUTIONSWAIVING RETURN TO WORK DATESTimothy Graham 14:21 when thisdate arrives, you stop gettingpaid, many don't know whyafter all the filer does notknow the date their employerdesignated online:07 ANDCUTTING DOWN ON WEBSITETRAFFIC AND QUESTIONS BYELIMINATING THE WEEKLREQUIREMENT Senator DeloresKelley, Chair, FinanceCommittee 4:45 The governor andthe department might want toconsider not having everybodyrecertify every week:07 BUTITTHAT NOW HAS TO ACT..

ANDQUICKLY & Stephanie Adams18:12 I have no money anymore,and about to lose literallyeverything my car, andpotentially get evicted anthings together:12 SENATOR GUYGUZZONE SAID THE HOUECONOMIC MATTERS COMMITTEE ISHOLDING A HEARING TOMORROW ANHAS INVITED THE SECRETARY OFLABOR TO ATTEND AND ANSWERQUESTIONS.

HE SAID THEYPASSING ALONG TESTIMONY FROMTODAY TO THE COMMITTEE BEFORETHE HEARING.TODAY━ THE MARYLANDDEPARTMENT OF LABOR PROVIDEDAN UPDATE ON HOW MANY CLAIMSHAVE BEEN PAID DURING THPANDEMIC━ MORE THAN 32━THOUSAND.

WITH 9━PERCENTCLAIMS BEING PAID WITHIN 21DAYS.

AND SINCE SATURDAY━MARYLAND HAS PAID 5━THOUSANDPANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENTASSISTANCE CLAIMS━ THESE ARESEL━ EMPLOYED, INDEPENDENTCONTRACTORS, AND GIG WORKERSWHO NORMALLY DON'T QUALIFY FORBENEFITS.

EVEN SO━ THESECRETARY OF LABOR SAID━“WHILE WE ARE MAKING PROGRESS,THERE ARE STILL MANYFRUSTRATED MARYLANDERS WAITINGTO RECEIVE BENEFITS.

PLEASEKNOW THAT WE ARE LISTENING, WEKNOW WHAT NEEDS TO BIMPROVED, AND WE ARE FOCUSEDON GETTING THE JOB DONE.

WEWILL NOT BE SATISFIED UNTILEVERY MARYLANDER GETS THERELIEF THEY NEED AND DESERVE”AND MALLORY CONTINUES TO POSTANSWERS TO SOME OF YOUR MOSTFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.YOU CAN SEE HER RESPONSES ONOUR WEBSITE.

AND IF YOU HAVE AMATTER FOR MALLORY━ YOU CANEMAIL HER AT MALLORY AT WMARDOT COM OR FIND HER ONFACEBOOK A