President Trump To Visit Allentown Thursday After Reportedly Wanting To Visit Delaware County Plant

LEAST OPENING REAL SOON.NATASHA BROWN FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL VISITLEHIGH COUNTY ON THURSDAY.AS "EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERMATT PETRILLO SHOWS USDELAWARE COUNTY WAS THEPRESIDENT'S ACTUAL FIRSTCHOICE.REPORTER: REPORTS SAYPRESIDENT TRUMP WAS TRYING TOPLAN A VISIT HERE AT BRASSKA.M.

FACTORY IN MARCUS HOOK.BRASSKAM IS WHERE SPECIALIZEDFAB BRINGS IS PRODUCED THAT ISCRITICAL TO MAKE N95 MASKS ANDHOSPITAL GOWNS.HORNS AND HONKING.REPORTER: YOU MIGHTREMEMBER LAST MONTH THEFACTORY MADE HEADLINES WHICHFAMILY AND FRIEND OF ITSWORKERS DROVE AROUND THE PLANTIN A PARADE.THAT IS BECAUSE FOR 28 DAYS,WORKERS ISOLATED THEMSELVESFROM THE PLANT, DOING NOTHINGBUT EATING, SLEEPING, ANDWORKING TO MAKE SURE THAT THEYWOULD NOT BRING THE VIRUS INTOTHE FACILITIES.SO THE WHITE HOUSE WANTED TOCAPITALIZE ON A VISIT HEREACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTONPOST BUT THE PLANT WANTEDTRUMP'S VISIT POSTPONED TO NOTPUT WORKERS IN ANY RISK DURINGTHE PANDEMIC.SO NOW TRUMP IS PLANNING AVISIT FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOONOVER AT OWENS AND MINORFACTORY IN UPPER MACUNGIETOWNSHIP NEAR ALLENTOWN.WE HAVE BEEN EXTREMELYFOCUSED ON PENNSYLVANIA ANDHOW IMPORTANT IT IS, INIMPORTANT AND GREAT FORPRESIDENT.REPORTER: THERE ARECONCERNS, TRUMP WILL IN THEWEAR A MASK.IF HE DOES EVERYTHING INHIS POWER TO KEEP EMPLOYEESSAFE.REPORTER: MEANTIME AS MANYCOMMUNITIES STRUGGLE TO DEALWITH A LACK OF TAX REVENUE,DURING THE ECONOMIC SHUT DOWN,LOCAL OFFICIALS HOPE TRUMPHEARS THEIR PLEA TOSS HELP PAYFOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES.WE HAVE A BIG PROBLEMCOMING DOWN THE PIKE.WE NEED HELP FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT IF WE WILL BE ABLETO AFFORD TEACHERS, POLICEOFFICERS AND FIRE FIGHTERS.REPORTER: TRUMP'S VISIT TOTHE LEHIGH VALLEY THURSDAYWILL BE HIS SECOND MAJOR TRIPSINCE MOST OF THE ECONOMY,