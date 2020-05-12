Global  

All Together Now: Chorister Spreads COVID-19 To 52 Fellow Singers

All Together Now: Chorister Spreads COVID-19 To 52 Fellow Singers

A new study on the transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has labelled a choir practice in Washington state a superspreader event.

HuffPost reports the Skagit County Public Health Department says the act of singing itself may have spread the virus in the air and onto surfaces.

The rehearsal was held at a church in Mount Vernon, Washington, nearly two weeks before the state’s stay-at-home order.

