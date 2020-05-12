FICCI on PM Modi's package

While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Secretary General of FICCI, Dilip Chenoy spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi.

He said, "PM's announcement of the Rs 20 Lakh crore package in his address to the nation was very significant.

What he said about it covering all sections of society, all sectors of industry and really looking for a self-reliant India was a very positive message." "We all need to collaborate and work together to make that happen and make Indian economy revive again," FICCI's Secretary General added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package on Tuesday for India to be 'self reliant' and deal with COVID-19.