Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines
Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Vending and massage chairs will remain closed.

Some local businesses are working to re-open on their own timelines.

Today..

Was the 1st day of dine-in services at the alabama bar and grill.

It's over in brazil, indiana.

We saw some people grabbing lunch today.

The staff waited a day past when they could re-open.

They wanted to make sure they had everything as safe and as organized as possible.

"we are trying to do everything to guarantee the customer's well being and safety and because of that we're taking every pro cation that we can.

It was great to see their smiling faces.

It was like a breath of fresh air."

You can still order curb-side pickup..

"if" you're not




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBS47

CBS47 Madera County officially became the third county in the region to move further into Stage 2, allowing more business… https://t.co/xZ6tQ0uF8M 5 minutes ago

PatrickFerlise

Patrick Ferlise RT @mhewlettWSJ: With restaurants and hair salons allowed to reopen, some owners say they aren't ready yet https://t.co/sHwBfSNKxa via @Jou… 1 hour ago

mhewlettWSJ

Michael Hewlett With restaurants and hair salons allowed to reopen, some owners say they aren't ready yet https://t.co/sHwBfSNKxa via @JournalNow 1 hour ago

WBOY12News

WBOY 12News Indoor seating will be allowed to reopen on Thursday and some restaurants have made special accommodations to make… https://t.co/7HiGYfULQp 1 hour ago

respect_4

Respect 4 All @ResisterRising @ConservatvGal70 @NC_Governor @RoyCooperNC @SecMandyCohen Actually, you do NOT HAVE to open for din… https://t.co/7Anej8FpYE 2 hours ago

Cassandra_WSJ

Cassandra WSJ RT @LeeOSanderlin: With the state ready to transition to a modified second phase of reopening, Winston-Salem are restaurateurs split on whe… 2 hours ago

KRDONewsRadio

KRDO NewsRadio State officials are expected to make a decision on when restaurants can finally reopen on Monday. Some are already… https://t.co/VfdSJGm0CS 2 hours ago

KRDONC13

KRDO NewsChannel 13 State officials are expected to make a decision on when restaurants can finally reopen on Monday. Some are already… https://t.co/LZ95yQPk66 2 hours ago