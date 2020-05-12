Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Some local businesses are working to re-open on their own timelines.

Today..

Was the 1st day of dine-in services at the alabama bar and grill.

It's over in brazil, indiana.

We saw some people grabbing lunch today.

The staff waited a day past when they could re-open.

They wanted to make sure they had everything as safe and as organized as possible.

"we are trying to do everything to guarantee the customer's well being and safety and because of that we're taking every pro cation that we can.

It was great to see their smiling faces.

It was like a breath of fresh air."

You can still order curb-side pickup..

"if" you're not