COVID-19: Special train leaves from Delhi for Bengaluru amid lockdown 3.0

A special train left from Delhi for Karnataka's Bengaluru on May 12 amid coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Railways has resumed services of special air-conditioned trains from May 12 amid lockdown 3.0.

Circles are also being made at railway station to ensure social distancing norms being followed among all the passengers.

There are total 7233 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 46,008 with 2293 deaths in India.

