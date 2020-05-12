Global  

COVID-19: Embarkation, health screening of passengers taking place at Kerala's Kochi Port

Around 202 Indian nationals including 23 women and three children onboard INS Magar amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12.

The process of embarkation and health screening is taking place for all the passengers.

It was deployed by Indian Navy as part of Operation Samudra Setu from Maldives and it reached at Kochi Port in Kerala.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 46,008 with 2293 deaths in India.

