Will become super economic power: Nitin Gadkari on PM Modi's package

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 12, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari spoke on economic package announced by PM Narendra Modi.

He said, "Industry can never forget this support given by the PM to small industries, cottage industries and rural industries.

Over 11 crore workers, who work in these, have been given relief." "We will become a super economic power, come out of this crisis and walk towards development," Gadkari added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package on Tuesday for India to be 'self reliant' and deal with COVID-19.

