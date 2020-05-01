restaurant opens

How they're adjusting... because they'll be next...soon allowed to open up again to limited in-house dining.

Abc 36's austin miller explains why there's cautious enthusiasm over the next phase in governor beshear's reopening plans.

### in just two weeks..

The patio area at goodfella's distillery district location in lexington won't be empty.

Beginning may 22..

Restaurants will be open to in-person diners at a limited capacity of 33 percent.

Alex coats- trt 11 "we are super excited.

We're glad that we're finally getting back to business, even if it is at reduced capacity.

We can accommodate quite a bit of people and will keep them spaced out even further if we have to."

Owner alex coats says there will be more more staff to make sure there's a safe distance between groups..

And that tables and chairs are cleaned...but no celebrating here yet...coats says a limited capacity might make that too costly.

Coats- trt 08 "we will be trying it out, but we don't know if that's how we'll function.

It might be more financially beneficial to keep a carry-out."

It's a challenge coats says other restaurants are facing as well.

Coats- trt 14 "we're kind of all on the same playing field, sharing information back and forth, whether its finance or safety issues.

We assess the situation one week at a time and we just change gears on how we need to go."

A shift back to carryout only wouldn't mean workers are let go.

Coats says goodfella's will continue offering hours to staff.

Some have chosen to stay home...but coats says he'll be happy to have them back when they're ready.

Coats- trt 08 "for the most part the staff has been there.

Our staff is great.

They're doing it day after day.

They're ready to get back to business."

In lexington..

Austin miller..

Abc 36.

