Florence Nightingale projected onto Parliament to celebrate 200th anniversary
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Parliament celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of the founder of modern nursing by projecting an image of Florence Nightingale on to the Palace of Westminster.
St Thomas’ Hospital across the river joined suit, with a composite image of Nightingale and a modern nurse displayed on the riverside buildings where Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent several days in intensive care with Covid-19 last month.