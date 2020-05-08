Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florence Nightingale projected onto Parliament to celebrate 200th anniversary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Florence Nightingale projected onto Parliament to celebrate 200th anniversary

Florence Nightingale projected onto Parliament to celebrate 200th anniversary

Parliament celebrated the 200th anniversary of the birth of the founder of modern nursing by projecting an image of Florence Nightingale on to the Palace of Westminster.

St Thomas’ Hospital across the river joined suit, with a composite image of Nightingale and a modern nurse displayed on the riverside buildings where Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent several days in intensive care with Covid-19 last month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Florence Nightingale shaped the way modern nurses are tackling coronavirus

Historians have praised Florence Nightingale on the 200th anniversary of her birth, and said her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pauline3920

Pauline Daniel RT @BritishArmy: In a tribute to nurses everywhere, a moving artwork for #InternationalNursesDay will be projected onto the Defence Medical… 11 minutes ago

elliottfranks

Elliott Franks Happy 200th Birthday Florence Nightingale - her image was projected onto the side of the Houses of Parliament this… https://t.co/kUJm3ln7jX 30 minutes ago

smanian11

T.Subra Manian RT @sue_brookes: A moving artwork marking today’s #InternationalNursesDay and highlighting the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s… 41 minutes ago

NickdeVilliers1

Nick de Villiers RT @dms_dmrc: The Defence Medical Services,Lichfield Cathedral, Luxmuralis, Peter Walker & David Harper have produced a moving artwork to c… 45 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Florence Nightingale projected onto Parliament to celebrate 200th anniversary: https://t.co/1Bv8zT0i1H #Parliament 50 minutes ago

NinaADawes

Nina A Dawes OBE RT @luxmuralis: .@bbctheoneshow #FlorenceNightingale200 celebrated with #lightshow projected onto @LichfieldCath and the #miliatary nationa… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

England's chief nurse: Nurses are professionals, not heroes [Video]

England's chief nurse: Nurses are professionals, not heroes

Nurses are not heroes but expert professionals, England’s chief nursing officer has said. Ruth May spoke at an event marking International Nurses Day, an annual celebration of the anniversary of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Johnson thanks 'today's Nightingales' on International Nurses Day [Video]

Johnson thanks 'today's Nightingales' on International Nurses Day

200 years after her birth, Prime Minister Boris Johnson marks International Nurses Day by paying tribute to the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. In 1974, the date of her birth was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:03Published