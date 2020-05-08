Global  

Students Take AP Exams Online

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Students Take AP Exams Online

Students Take AP Exams Online

WAAY 31's Ashley Carter spoke with an Advanced Placement Coordinator about the changes and how they are working to keep students encouraged during this transitional time.

Students Take AP Exams Online

Encouraged during this transitional time.

Even though the advanced placement exams are strictly online this year...advanced placement coordinator jennifer mckinney told me students can still access their notes and their are layers of security to make sure no cheating or plagiarism is happening.

&lt;vo mckinney is the assistant principal and advanced placement coordinator at hazel green high school.

She says the exam is 45 minutes and got rid of the multiple choice on all the subject areas...and each test will be written response only.

She said students have been working with teachers to prepare for the exams since schools closed down nearly two months ago.

Mckinney told me teachers have used the time to try to encourage and uplift students in any way they can during this transitional time.

Sot jennifer mckinney, ap coordinator asst principal hazel green hs: "we've really been encouraging our students, we've been taking to social media to try to encourage the students hey hang in their guys.

I've also been able to jump in some of those meetings and just encourage them and remind them hey we are all here for you we are cheering you on."

Vo cont mckinney says students began the exams yesterday and they will continue for the next week and



