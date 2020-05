Gretzky Roy Ethereal RT @dead6irl66: Dakota Johnson calling depression “beautiful” makes me cringe ‘cause my youth, my potentials and my could-have-been-happy d… 3 days ago

Elle S RT @wallstwife: I'm don't really feel anyway or the other about Dakota Johnson (other than that she stole my man Chris Martin lol) but bein… 3 days ago

fiona fund I'm don't really feel anyway or the other about Dakota Johnson (other than that she stole my man Chris Martin lol)… https://t.co/QchJ7lfeMO 3 days ago

Ryan Ehrenreich 🐘 Dear @isDakotaJohnson & @FoxNews, I am doing a review of stories I may have missed... And I missed this one! Dak… https://t.co/jWDMl4mVcS 3 days ago

SpookiSpillz RT @hotcelebnews360: DivaWear CelebrityNews Dakota Johnson Opens Up To Marie Claire About Depression Struggle https://t.co/mbHB7UE8pY HotCe… 4 days ago

𝔤𝔥𝔬𝔰𝔱 𖤐 Dakota Johnson calling depression “beautiful” makes me cringe ‘cause my youth, my potentials and my could-have-been… https://t.co/Ih89p2yIQ1 4 days ago

Honeypot Spy @pipandbaby Depression is rampant in my family. My older sister and younger sister “succeeded” 51 weeks apart. You’… https://t.co/5EQKui3P0E 5 days ago