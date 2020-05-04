Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
The Motorcoach Industry is struggling during the pandemic as the events the drive you to, have been cancelled.

Now they want federal help like the rest of the travel industry is getting.

: "premier motor coach services throughout the tennessee valley.

From football games, to band concerts, to church retreats they do it all.

Due to covid 19 this has put a strain on their business."

Premier has over fifty motor coaches that are sitting parked at this time.

Which has caused several of its staff to be let- go.

"unfortunately we have gone through layoffs and furloughs and it's hit pretty hard" clay gilstrap, operations manager for premier says this industry has not been treated fairly like other travel industries.

"just from statistics both airline and amtrak has both received some $75 billion in relief and the motor coach industry has actually received zero" busses across the united states are traveling to washington d.c.

To lobby for bailout money.

"we're asking for a fifteen billion dollar bailout" motor coach hopes to catch congress's attention for relief money.

"here the busses will no longer be able to survive without the bailout, once things do turn around" in chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now the city of chattanooga continues to help area businesses with online webinars to meet the governor's guidelines as they



