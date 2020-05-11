Labor Department Reveals Shocking Drop In Key Economic Indicator
All eyes have turned to the Labor Department's newly released US core consumer price index, which fell 0.4% in April.
According to Business Insider, the core CPI excludes food and fuel.
It was the largest monthly drop since 1957.
In April, overall US CPI fell 0.8%, which was the largest monthly drop since December 2008.
Economists and lawmakers will continue to keep an eye on the indicator, as falling prices over a sustained period could spark deflation.