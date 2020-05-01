Lafayette announces small businesses that received COVID-19 relief funding

The city announced 18 businesses that were chosen for the cities COVID-19 relief funding.

Some small businesses in Lafayette are breathing a sigh of relief.

I spoke with two businesses that were selected who say..

This money will help save their business.

The chairs are stacked and lafayette brewing company is empty..

It's been that way since the stay at home order began.

"the shut down was tramatic..

There were a lot of tears shed between us and the saff and it was a hard thing to do."- greg emig, owner of lafayette brewing company unlike other bars and restaurants lafayette brewing chose to stay closed and not offer curbside pick up or delivery.

"we got a big old building down here and it takes a lot of money to keep it runinng."-greg emig but for businesses like dragon's bane tattoo & body piercing they didn't have an option to stay open.

"in our business you can't social distance."-sean mcgill owner both owners..

Now have relief from the city of lafayette on the way.

"it feels good.

It's going to keep things normal.

It feels really good to know the city cares, you especially an alternative business like us."- sean mcgill owner "it's going to help us pay some bills and pay some employees get them back to work and you know help cover some expenses as we renegotiate the new world you know."- greg emig, owner of lafayette brewing company and while both are happy they can sustain their business..

Helping their employees is something they are happy to be able to do.

"not know what we could and couldn't do..

It was difficult.

To have to look them in the eye and we want to help you but right now we just can't.

So being able to get to that point especially before rent was due for everyone was very nice..

It made us feel good to be able to do that."-carrie mcgill "this isn't a puch the clock kind of business.

You're your own salesmen you're your own booking agent but when these people rely on you to have place to do this job and you can't i mean you've got to take care of them."

Dragon's bane tattoo opened today, by appointment only.

Lafayette brewing company will open at 50 percent capacity tomorrow.

Each small business can qualify for up to 10-thousand dollars through the