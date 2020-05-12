Global  

Psycho Nurse Movie

Psycho Nurse Movie - Official Trailer - MarVista Entertainment - Plot synopsis: An in-house nurse inserts herself into a family as the caregiver of the disabled son with intention to replace the mother through any means necessary.

Mira (Abbie Cobb) and Todd (Sean Faris) are struggling to come to terms with their son’s newly-diagnosed condition, Muscular Dystrophy, requiring a special diet and physical treatment in order to live.

They hire a live-in nurse, Gwen (Lyndon Smith), who seems perfect for their son.

But when Mira feels constantly fatigued and nauseous, it becomes clear Gwen is an “angel of death” who is intent on taking Mira’s place in the family and making it her forever home.

Cast: Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb, Sean Faris

