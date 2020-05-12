End Of Sentence movie - John Hawkes, Logan Lerman, Sarah Bolger
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:55s - Published
End Of Sentence movie - John Hawkes, Logan Lerman, Sarah Bolger
End Of Sentence movie trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: After being widowed, Frank Fogle reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean, along for the trip.
Between a disconcerting Irish wake, the surfacing of an old flame, the pick up of a pretty hitchhiker and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.
Cast: John Hawkes, Logan Lerman, Sarah Bolger