Huda @KadhimWaeli @Noor17 actually asked mum for recipe today. So many plans for food 🤦🏻‍♀️ 2 seconds ago

belle RT @DrEricDing: Why is Wuhan going crazy w/ 11 million new tests? Cuz of a weird reactivation? ➡️ “Wuhan cluster traced to 89-year-old man… 2 seconds ago

Roadie RT @NWF: The @forestservice decision to exclude scientifically-based conservation protections in its finalized Rio Grande Forest management… 2 seconds ago

T D B RT @IngrahamAngle: Why would anyone loan money to a nation, a state, or a city, that plans to stay locked down until there’s a vaccine? Sta… 3 seconds ago

Sweet Kitten RT @kristenRN202: I miss the days when I made plans to go out with friends only to break them last minute. 5 seconds ago

Anja Hoffmann @CornerstoneInc plans to focus on three areas of #innovation: 1️⃣ Employee training tools 2️⃣ AI-based personaliz… https://t.co/OznggqGAIR 5 seconds ago

Daniel Junior RT @EpochTimesChina: Last week, @Telegraph reported that the #Senate is considering blocking the deployment of #Spy planes to #Britain as a… 6 seconds ago