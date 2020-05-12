Amazing Blue Angels fly over Chicago honoring frontline COVID-19 workers
|
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Amazing Blue Angels fly over Chicago honoring frontline COVID-19 workers
Blue Angels flyover Chicago, Illinois, in honor of many frontline workers amid COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 12).
The Blue Angels, an elite flight squad specializing in aerobatics, along with the Thunderbirds and the Air Force demonstration squad, have been conducting flyovers in cities across the country since the end of April.