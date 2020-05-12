Global  

Amazing Blue Angels fly over Chicago honoring frontline COVID-19 workers

Blue Angels flyover Chicago, Illinois, in honor of many frontline workers amid COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 12).

The Blue Angels, an elite flight squad specializing in aerobatics, along with the Thunderbirds and the Air Force demonstration squad, have been conducting flyovers in cities across the country since the end of April.

sskt77

Shawn Taylor @JMV1070 played at Winding Ridge GC up by to Mt. Comfort during an Air Show with the Blue Angels. They were flying… https://t.co/Pj2sT4dTdA 4 hours ago

NWR_Indiana

Northwest Radiology Incredible view from our imaging center on 106th and Meridian Street of the Navy Blue Angels flying over Indianapol… https://t.co/dYcUvA28kw 4 hours ago

CoachGalante

Dan Galante RT @VickyBaftiri: Look at the Blue Angels flying over the city honoring essential workers. Amazing. Credit: Scott Andrew Taylor. https://t… 5 hours ago

ddbragg

Debra Bragg Watch tribute to our amazing healthcare workers! God bless our #frontliners in #COVIDー19. #chicago thanks you! https://t.co/A4JidZQkXi 6 hours ago

VickyBaftiri

Vicky Baftiri Look at the Blue Angels flying over the city honoring essential workers. Amazing. Credit: Scott Andrew Taylor. https://t.co/k4JlbhZIgC 6 hours ago

bullsszn2021

dixon machado stan (lotte giants 5-1) blue angels flew over my house it was amazing 6 hours ago

clairecollinsfl

Claire Collins RT @CBSMiami: STUNNING VIDEO - Here is some amazing video from the cockpit of one of the U.S. Navy @BlueAngels as they fly over South Flor… 6 hours ago

dj_tropix

Dj Tropix @BlueAngels Thanks for the Flyover Blue Angels! Wow u guys are amazing fly right over my home!... 7 hours ago


A Salute To Frontline Heroes In The Sky [Video]

A Salute To Frontline Heroes In The Sky

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports from Weiss Memorial Hospital, where medical staff watched as the Blue Angels flew in their honor overhead.

Rush Nurses In Awe At Sky-High Salute [Video]

Rush Nurses In Awe At Sky-High Salute

CBS 2's Marissa Parra talked with nurses at Rush University Medical Center as the Blue Angels flew overhead to honor frontline medical workers.

