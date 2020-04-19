Abe Movie - Noah Schnapp, Seu Jorge, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, Mark Margolis

Abe Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Twelve-year-old Abe (Noah Schnapp) is an aspiring chef who wants his cooking to bring people together--but his half-Israeli, half-Palestinian family has never had a meal that didn't end in a fight.

Ditching his traditional summer camp, Abe begins working with Chico (Seu Jorge), an adventurous street chef who encourages him to think outside his old cuisines.

But when Abe's deceit is uncovered, he must grapple with his family, his background, and his passions, and whether even the most lovingly-cooked family dinner can heal old wounds.

DVD Release: June 2, 2020 Directed by: Fernando Grostein Andrade Cast: Noah Schnapp, Seu Jorge, Dagmara Dominczyk, Arian Moayed, Mark Margolis