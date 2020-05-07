If You Have To Go Out, Here's How To Keep Your Cloth Face Masks Clean And Safe

After considerable institutional hemming and hawing, the CDC now recommends people wear face masks in public.

A mask should be worn whenever you cannot be more than six feet apart from people.

Dr. Tania Elliot National spokesperson, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology According to Business Insider, it's important to keep cloth masks clean through careful cleaning.

Cloth masks may be machine washed.

Use hot water and a heavy-duty laundry detergent, such as Persil or Tide.