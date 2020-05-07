Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If You Have To Go Out, Here's How To Keep Your Cloth Face Masks Clean And Safe

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:38s - Published
If You Have To Go Out, Here's How To Keep Your Cloth Face Masks Clean And Safe

If You Have To Go Out, Here's How To Keep Your Cloth Face Masks Clean And Safe

After considerable institutional hemming and hawing, the CDC now recommends people wear face masks in public.

A mask should be worn whenever you cannot be more than six feet apart from people.

Dr. Tania Elliot National spokesperson, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology According to Business Insider, it's important to keep cloth masks clean through careful cleaning.

Cloth masks may be machine washed.

Use hot water and a heavy-duty laundry detergent, such as Persil or Tide.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson Distributes Several Hundred Cloth Face Masks In South Philadelphia [Video]

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson Distributes Several Hundred Cloth Face Masks In South Philadelphia

The mask giveaway is part of city council’s "Stop the Spread" campaign.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:17Published
Covidiot Cuts Hole in Mask to Breathe Easier [Video]

Covidiot Cuts Hole in Mask to Breathe Easier

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY — A Kentucky woman was filmed out shopping with a hole cut in her face mask because it made it ' easier to breathe.' The footage posted on TikTok showed a gas station worker in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:44Published