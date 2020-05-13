Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anger over Westview HS student's Snapchat post

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Anger over Westview HS student's Snapchat post

Anger over Westview HS student's Snapchat post

A student posted he wished the South won the Civil War and that he wished he had a slave.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this