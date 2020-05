Biscuts County Cafe reopens after closing its doors after the stay-at-home order took effect

Biscuts County Cafe closed entirely when the 'stay-at-home' went into effect is now open for business.

BISCUITS COUNTRYCAFE SAYS THE DECISION TOCLOSE -- WAS A HARD ONE.

THERESTAURANT REOPENED YESTERDAY-- AND ALL EMPLOYEES CAME BACKEXCEPT ONE.

BEFORE THE OPENING-- THE OWNER MOVED TABLESAROUND TO PROVIDE SOCIALDISTANCING.

HE SAYS -- HE ISCONFIDENT THAT LONG-TIMECUSTOMERS WILL RETURN -- ITWILL JUST TAKE TIME.

BRYANDRAKE/OWNER: IT WILL RISE BACKUP.

THE TOUGHEST PART ISFOLLOWING ALL THE GUIDELINESPUT OUT BY THE HEALTH DEPT.THATS THE BIGGUEST ISSUEBECAUSE KIND OF TOUGH WHEN YOUCAN ONLY USE A THIRD OF THERESTAURANT.

THE RESTAURANTQUALIFIED FOR A SMALL BUSINESSLOAN.

HE SAYS -- IT WILL HELP