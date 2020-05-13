Port of Green Bay starts with promising 2020 shipping season
|
Port of Green Bay starts with promising 2020 shipping season
According to the Port of Green Bay, the 2020 shipping season is off to a good start with it already up from the 2019 season.
... THE 20-20 SEASONIS OFF TO A GOODSTART.ALREADY UP FROMTHE 2019 SEASON.".....Part of it is this isreflective of quarters thatcame in before COVID-19really took effect aroundMarch or April.
Industrieswere receiving what theyhad ordered earlier in theyear.It means that people wereexpecting to be doing a lotof building, and that theeconomy was boomingalong pretty good as westarted this year.
That'swhy we are seeing a lot ofmaterial coming in........"DIRECTORS SAYTHEY ARECAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTABOUT THE SEASON.COMING UP