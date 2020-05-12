Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer: sources

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Uber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer: sources

Uber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer: sources

Uber is in negotiations to buy Grubhub in an all-stock deal, potentially giving the ride-sharing company's delivery arm Uber Eats a leg up in the crowded U.S. food delivery market.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Uber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer: sources

Ride-sharing company Uber is in talks to buy food delivery company Grubhub in an all-stock deal.

That's according to sources familiar with the matter.

A merger could give Uber's delivery arm Uber Eats a leg up on market leader DoorDash, turning the crowded U.S. food delivery market into what one analyst called a quote "two-horse race." The potential acquisition suggests that Uber is doubling down on its fastest-growing service to adapt to what is likely to be a long business interruption.

Uber Eats has been a drag for the company since its 2014 inception due to heavy spending on customer promotions and driver incentives But the service's first-quarter revenue soared more than 50% as stay-at-home measures shuttered restaurants and upended Uber's core business of shuttling people around from place to place.

The potential merger has sparked comments from lawmakers concerned about low wages for drivers and exploitation of local restaurants.

But antitrust experts said the deal, if signed, would likely win approval from regulators.

The value of the deal remains undisclosed and sources say there is still no certainty the two companies will reach an agreement.



Recent related news from verified sources

Uber approaches Grubhub with acquisition offer - sources

Uber Technologies Inc is in negotiations to buy online food delivery company Grubhub Inc in an...
Reuters India - Published

Uber is trying to buy Grubhub

Uber is trying to buy GrubhubUber has made an offer to buy Grubhub, with the potential for a deal to be reached as early as this...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchbizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KariK484

KariK484 RT @Reuters: Uber is in negotiations to buy Grubhub in an all-stock deal, potentially giving the ride-sharing company's delivery service Ub… 2 minutes ago

ET_RISE

ET RISE .@Uber and @Grubhub are still haggling over the deal's stock exchange ratio, and there is no certainty that they wi… https://t.co/AfrIED5Gv4 6 minutes ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business Uber is in negotiations to buy Grubhub in an all-stock deal, potentially giving the ride-sharing company's delivery… https://t.co/RrtW73gQJ6 6 minutes ago

MyrnaGuerreroA

Myrna Guerrero RT @business: BREAKING: Uber has made an offer to acquire food-delivery company Grubhub https://t.co/YlIJfcDSLC 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub [Video]

Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub

Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Uber inquired about a deal earlier in 2020. A report from 'Bloomberg' adds that the two companies may reach an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
Uber Has Approached GrubHub For Takeover: Reports [Video]

Uber Has Approached GrubHub For Takeover: Reports

Food delivery has seen a considerable tailwind due to the coronavirus-induced recession. Here's what could be moving for Uber and GrubHub.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:43Published