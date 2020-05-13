Executive Order for Critical Care Sector Education

In some cases, online training just doesn't cut it

Short or moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in hand?on fields can't just learn on a laptop.

That's why governor tim walz signed an executive order yesterday?

Allowing those in critical care sectors to attend classes for needed i?

Person training or testing in order to graduate.

At riverland community college?

80 students in the nursing program have been impacted by the pandemic.

We're told plans are in the works to bring those nursing students back on campus to complete their degrees.xxx our health care students are needed more than ever in the lines of the duty.

And so the executive order that was signed yesterday by the governor is allowing our colleges to have those students back on campus so they can finish out the program.

Beasley says they hope to get the nursing students