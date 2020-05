Dean Jones Storm chances begin to increase as the work-week unfolds. Monday-Tuesday instability will be lacking, so rain and a… https://t.co/sXfaFbVBfb 4 days ago

HockeyHockeyHockey RT @KWCHDean : Storm chances begin to increase as the work-week unfolds. Monday-Tuesday instability will be lacking, so rain and a few storm… 3 days ago