Oklahoma's cattle farmers could be helped by new bill

2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO... EXPLAINS THE IMPACT THIS BILL COULD HAVE ON RANCHERS AND CONSUMERS. HOUSE BILL 2008 WOULD MAKE IT SO RANCHERS WOULD HAVE A PLACE TO SELL THEIR LIVESTOCK AND IT BE PROCESSED IN THE STATE. PROCESSING FACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE SHUTTING DOWN.

LEAVING RANCHERS WITH FEWER PLACES TO SEND CATTLE.

THAT'S BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS.

IT'S PUTTING A STRONG STRAIN ON MEAT PACKING PLANTS.

THE ONES THAT ARE STILL OPEN AREN'T BUYING AS MUCH MEAT AS THEY NORMALLY WOULD.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, HOUSE AUTHOR

JustinHumphrey, HOUSE AUTHOR"Well, what that's done isback up all the beef thatwas ready.

REPRESENTATIVE JUSTIN HUMPHREY SAYS HE'S A RANCHER HIMSELF. AND HOPES TO BRING BEEF PACKING TO OKLAHOMA. WHICH WOULD CREATE MORE JOBS.

HE SAYS HOUSE BILL 2008 WOULD ALLOW RANCHERS TO RAISE BEEF AND SELL IT LOCALLY.

RATHER THAN SHIPPING IT OFF... SO LOCAL CATTLEMEN AND WOMEN WILL HAVE MORE PLACES TO SELL TO.

THEY STILL HAVE TO WORK WITH THE USDA ON THIS... THE NEXT STEP IN THE LEGISLATIVE PROCESS IS FOR THE BILL TO BE HEARD BY THE HOUSE. I'M SIERRA PIZARRO. 2 WORKS FOR YOU.

I'MSIERRA PIZARRO.

