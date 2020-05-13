Clinton's Emery to continue lacrosse career at Brockport

Lexi Emery, a Warriors team captain, will play Division III lacrosse for the Golden Eagles next year.

Send-offs - this time highlighting a leader on the lacrosse field who's final season in high school was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexi emery - of the clinton girls lax team - is heading to the college at brockport and will play for the golden eagles at the division three level.

A four-year varsity player for the warriors - she was to be a captain this season.

A defender - her coach chris evans said that she was probably the fastest player on the field.

She was a section iii all-star honorable mention in 2018 - and also played varsity soccer for the warriors.

Emery is still undecided on her major - but definitely knows the next step of her playing career.

