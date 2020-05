CSU, UC Systems Expect Online Classes To Continue Through Fall Term Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published now CSU, UC Systems Expect Online Classes To Continue Through Fall Term When the fall term starts, students in both the Cal State and University of California systems will likely still be taking most of their classes online, officials said Tuesday. 0

