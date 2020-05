B'day girl Sunny Leone thanks fans for the wishes Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:49s - Published 5 hours ago B'day girl Sunny Leone thanks fans for the wishes Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turned a year older today. The actress took to Instagram to share a video message to thank her fans who wished on her birthday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Videos: Sunny is a total goofball off-screen Bollywood's 'BabyDoll' Sunny Leone turned a year older today. Her fans and admirers have taken to...

IndiaTimes - Published 4 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this Shashi Kiran S Sunny Leone: I am so lucky you are all a part of my life: Birthday girl Sunny Leone thanks fans and friends for the… https://t.co/4tv4mgnPWp 1 hour ago Daisy Dcruz RT @bombaytimes: Birthday girl #SunnyLeone shares a video and thanks everyone for the thoughtful gestures and notes of love! https://t.co/… 2 hours ago BombayTimes Birthday girl #SunnyLeone shares a video and thanks everyone for the thoughtful gestures and notes of love! https://t.co/QolG85IAuR 2 hours ago ETimes Birthday girl @SunnyLeone shares a video thanking everyone for the thoughtful gestures and notes of love… https://t.co/5z89NJD3TB 3 hours ago SpotboyE Days after shifting to the US with her husband and kids, @SunnyLeone thanks fans for making her birthday special wi… https://t.co/uO5iRKjclr 6 hours ago